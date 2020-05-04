Left Menu
Development News Edition

J Crew files for Chapter 11 as pandemic chokes retail

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-05-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:00 IST
J Crew files for Chapter 11 as pandemic chokes retail

The owner of J Crew is filing for bankruptcy protection, the first major retailer to do so since the pandemic forced most stores in the United States to close. More retail bankruptcies are expected in coming weeks with thousands of stores still closed, though states have begun a staggered restart of their economies.

March sales at stores and restaurants had their most severe plunge on records dating back to 1992. Clothing sales fell more than 50 per cent that month and, in the timeline of a pandemic, those may have been the good days. The US Commerce Department reports retail sales figures for April next week. That report will reveal the full brunt of the pandemic because by the beginning of the month, the doors of almost every retailer had been ordered shut.

The abrupt closure of stores threatens the overall health of the US with consumers driving 70 per cent of all economic activity in the country. Tens of thousands of retail workers have been furloughed, meaning they're not likely participating in the economy in any significant way. Parts of the retail sector were already under duress before the arrival of COVID-19 amid seismic changes in what is bought and how. The most vulnerable have quickly lost the ability to pay bills and, like J Crew, are seeking relief from creditors.

J Crew said Monday that lenders have agreed to convert USD 1.65 billion of its debt into equity. It's also secured commitments for financing of USD 400 million from existing lenders Anchorage Capital Group, LLC, GSO Capital Partners and Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, among others. J Crew was on of those companies already in trouble before the pandemic and it was laden with debt.

The company's roots date back to 1947, when Mitchell Cinader and Saul Charles founded Popular Merchandise Inc., which sold low-priced women's clothing. It was renamed J Crew in 1983 and retooled as a preppy catalog to compete with those published by Lands' End and LL Bean. It became a fashion staple by the 1990s and new stores popped up across the country. Mickey Drexler, who had spearheaded Gap's explosive expansion, joined in 2002 as chairman and CEO and catapulted J Crew into a high-tier player.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama elevated the brand even further during her eight years at the White House, favoring casual pieces like J Crew's cardigan and slim skirts. In 2011, J Crew became the first mass fashion brand to show its designs at New York Fashion Week. At some point, however, J Crew's fashion choices began to land with a clunk in the highly competitive retail clothing sector. Drexler stepped down as CEO in 2017 and severed his last ties with the company two years later.

Operations at J Crew will continue throughout a restructuring and clothing will still be available to purchase online. The company said Monday that it anticipates its stores will reopen when it's safe to do so.

In its last full year of operations, J Crew generated USD 2.5 billion in sales, a 2 per cent increase from the year before. JCrew had planned to spin off its successful Madewell division as a public company and use the proceeds to pay down its debt. The company said Monday that Madewell will remain part of J Crew Group Inc.

There were 193 J Crew stores, 172 J.Crew Factory outlets and 132 Madewell locations as of February 1.(AP) RUP.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK's centralised COVID-19 app will offer more insight, says programme head

The COVID-19 smartphone app being developed by Britain will be able to give serious insights into the virus by virtue of using centralised matching, despite its offering less privacy than rival apps, the head of the programme said. Countrie...

Soccer-Spanish FA agrees to clubs' request to play Copa final with spectators

The Spanish soccer association RFEF has said it will grant the request of Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad to reschedule the postponed Copa del Rey final for when the coronavirus is no longer a threat so the match can be played with specta...

Karnataka plans to maintain Health Register of all citizens

The Karnataka government is planning to maintain a health database of its citizens in the backdrop of experience gained from the COVID-19 pandemic, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. A Health Register will be maintained t...

NFL mourns coaching legend Shula

Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90. Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years, the team said in a statement. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020