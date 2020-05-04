Left Menu
Development News Edition

During COVID-19 crisis, India shows how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together: PM Modi at NAM summit

During COVID-19 crisis, India has shown how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together to start a people's movement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the online Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group Summit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 23:35 IST
During COVID-19 crisis, India shows how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together: PM Modi at NAM summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the online Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group Summit on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

During COVID-19 crisis, India has shown how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together to start a people's movement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the online Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group Summit. "India accounts for one-sixth of humanity. We are a developing country and a free society. During this crisis, we have shown how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement," said Prime Minister Modi at the NAM convened summit on the theme of "United against COVID-19."

Going back to Indian roots, Modi added: "India's civilisation sees the whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we are also extending help to other countries. To counter COVID-19, we have promoted coordination in our immediate neighbourhood." "Despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to over 123 partner countries, including 59 members of NAM," said the Prime Minister as the country continues to help the scores of nations globally to help fight the infection.

"We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines. India has the world's oldest plant-based traditional medicine system. We have freely shared simple Ayurvedic home remedies, to help people boost their natural immunity," added Modi. Taking a veiled jibe at Pakistan, Modi said: "Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses. Such as terrorism. Such as fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries. But today, I want to focus only on the positives. On what we as a movement can do together to help the world fight this health crisis."

While calling for global response against the virus, Prime Minister Modi said: "COVID-19 has shown us the limitations of the existing international system. In the post-COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality, and humanity." "We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world. We need to promote human welfare, and not focus on economic growth alone. India has long championed such initiatives," he further said.

In his intervention, the Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of a coordinated, inclusive and equitable response by the world to this crisis, outlining the steps India had taken domestically and internationally, while reaffirming India's readiness to offer assistance in solidarity with the Movement, to the extent possible. Modi also said that coronavirus is humanity's most serious crisis in many decades and "the Non-Aligned Movement can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive."

The objective of the Summit was to promote international solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to mobilise efforts of States and international organisations to address the pandemic, as per an official release. The event also commemorated the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

PM Modi's participation underlined India's longstanding commitment to the principles and values of NAM as one of its leading founding-member. Overall, NAM leaders assessed the impact of COVID-19, identified needs and requirements for possible remedies, and urged action-oriented follow-up measures. Following the Summit, leaders adopted a Declaration underlining the importance of international solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

Leaders also announced the creation of a 'Task Force' to identify needs and requirements of Member States through the establishment of a common database reflecting their basic medical, social and humanitarian needs in the fight against COVID-19. The Summit was also addressed by the President of the UN General Assembly Prof Tijjani Muhammed Bande, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, African Union Chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, as well as Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Judges, judicial officers of Jharkhand donate Rs 1,50,13,816 to PM CARES

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA

Railway has subsidised 85 per cent fare for migrant workers: BJP

Reliance Industries shares fall over 3 pc after Q4 earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, easing restrictions, seeks new "coronavirus normal"

Israel on Monday eased many restrictions on the public put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing the countrys success in containing the virus so far. Israelis, who for the most part hav...

Police faces tough time as migrant labourers come out on roads at few places in Haryana

Police had to face a tough situation on Monday as migrant workers, stranded in the state amid the lockdown and wanting to go back to their homes in different parts of the country, came out on the roads at a few places including Yamunanagar ...

Colombian police throw 'masked ball' for lady's 110th birthday

A Colombian grand dame partied on her 110th birthday despite coronavirus curbs, as police threw her a masked ball outdoors with live music, a huge cake, and presents from friends and neighbors. Anita Rojas, fondly known as Dona Anita, dance...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to nearly 4900; 349 fresh cases

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital mounted to 4,898 on Monday, with 349 fresh cases being reported in a day, the city government authorities said. No fresh coronavirus death was reported for the second successive day on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020