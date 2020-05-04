During COVID-19 crisis, India shows how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together: PM Modi at NAM summit

During COVID-19 crisis, India has shown how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together to start a people's movement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at the online Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group Summit. "India accounts for one-sixth of humanity. We are a developing country and a free society. During this crisis, we have shown how democracy, discipline, and decisiveness can come together to create a genuine people's movement," said Prime Minister Modi at the NAM convened summit on the theme of "United against COVID-19."

Going back to Indian roots, Modi added: "India's civilisation sees the whole world as one family. As we care for our own citizens, we are also extending help to other countries. To counter COVID-19, we have promoted coordination in our immediate neighbourhood." "Despite our own needs, we have ensured medical supplies to over 123 partner countries, including 59 members of NAM," said the Prime Minister as the country continues to help the scores of nations globally to help fight the infection.

"We are active in global efforts to develop remedies and vaccines. India has the world's oldest plant-based traditional medicine system. We have freely shared simple Ayurvedic home remedies, to help people boost their natural immunity," added Modi. Taking a veiled jibe at Pakistan, Modi said: "Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading other deadly viruses. Such as terrorism. Such as fake news, and doctored videos to divide communities and countries. But today, I want to focus only on the positives. On what we as a movement can do together to help the world fight this health crisis."

While calling for global response against the virus, Prime Minister Modi said: "COVID-19 has shown us the limitations of the existing international system. In the post-COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation, based on fairness, equality, and humanity." "We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world. We need to promote human welfare, and not focus on economic growth alone. India has long championed such initiatives," he further said.

In his intervention, the Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of a coordinated, inclusive and equitable response by the world to this crisis, outlining the steps India had taken domestically and internationally, while reaffirming India's readiness to offer assistance in solidarity with the Movement, to the extent possible. Modi also said that coronavirus is humanity's most serious crisis in many decades and "the Non-Aligned Movement can help promote global solidarity. NAM has often been the world's moral voice. To retain this role, NAM must remain inclusive."

The objective of the Summit was to promote international solidarity in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to mobilise efforts of States and international organisations to address the pandemic, as per an official release. The event also commemorated the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace.

PM Modi's participation underlined India's longstanding commitment to the principles and values of NAM as one of its leading founding-member. Overall, NAM leaders assessed the impact of COVID-19, identified needs and requirements for possible remedies, and urged action-oriented follow-up measures. Following the Summit, leaders adopted a Declaration underlining the importance of international solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

Leaders also announced the creation of a 'Task Force' to identify needs and requirements of Member States through the establishment of a common database reflecting their basic medical, social and humanitarian needs in the fight against COVID-19. The Summit was also addressed by the President of the UN General Assembly Prof Tijjani Muhammed Bande, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, African Union Chairperson Musa Faki Mahamat, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, as well as Director-General of the World Health Organisation Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. (ANI)