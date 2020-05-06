Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEA appoints state-level coordinators to facilitate returns of stranded Indians from abroad

Ministry of External Affairs has appointed state-level coordinators to ensure close coordination with various ministries, state government, and the center during the return of hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 04:32 IST
MEA appoints state-level coordinators to facilitate returns of stranded Indians from abroad
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs has appointed state-level coordinators to ensure close coordination with various ministries, state government, and the center during the return of hundreds of thousands of Indians stranded around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry has constituted a team of 17 members from the Ministry of External Affairs to undertake the coordination of repatriation of Indian nationals after the Ministry of Home Affairs announced its plans to evacuate over 14,000 people from 13 different countries.

The MEA has appointed Harish Parvathaneni as a coordinator for Andhra Pradesh, Alok Ranjan Jha for Bihar, Neena Malhotra for Delhi and Haryana, Dinesh Patnaik for Gujarat, Yogeshwar Sangwan for J&K and Ladakh. The ministry has appointed Manish as a coordinator for Jharkhand, Nagma Malik for Karnataka, Vikram Doraiswami for Kerala, Suresh Reddy for Maharashtra, Rahul Srivastava for Odisha, Virender Paul for Punjab, Manoj Bharti for Rajasthan and Goa

C Rajasekhar has been appointed as the coordinator for Tamil Nadu, B Bala Bhaskar is a coordinator of Telangana, Akhilesh Mishra for Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Arun Chatterjee for West Bengal, Robert Shetkintong for other parts of the country. According to the MEA plan shared with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) that is set to begin from May 7, approximately 14,800 passengers will be evacuated from 13 different countries.

Flights from India will fly to the Philippines, Singapore, Bangladesh, UAE, UK, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, Phillippines, USA, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The first day of evacuation will see 10 flights repatriate to 2300 Indians. Medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight and only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

On reaching the destination, everyone would have to register on the Arogya Setu app and everyone would be medically screened, the statement further said. After scrutiny, they would be quarantined for 14 days, either in a hospital or in an institutional quarantine on payment-basis, by the concerned state government.

COVID-19 test would be done after 14 days and further action would be taken according to health protocols. The respective state governments are being advised to make arrangements, including for testing, quarantine, and onward movement of the returning Indians in their respective states. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's CSL to start work on immunoglobulin product to treat COVID-19

Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd said on Wednesday it will start local development of an immunoglobulin product to treat serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The companys unit CSL Behring will develop the i...

Most Americans would take coronavirus vaccine if deemed safe -Reuters/Ipsos poll

Three-quarters of Americans would take a coronavirus vaccine after receiving certain assurances that it was safe, and another 9 would take one as soon as it was available, a ReutersIpsos poll released Tuesday showed.The strong support for a...

WH begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, says VP Pence

The Trump administration has initiated talks on winding down the White House Task Force on Coronavirus and gradually delegating its responsibilities to the relevant federal agencies, US Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday. Pence leads...

Giants claim QB Rush off waivers from Cowboys

Jason Garrett, the New York Giants new offensive coordinator, added a familiar face to his unit on Tuesday. The Giants claimed Cooper Rush off waivers from the Cowboys, with the backup quarterback joining his former Dallas head coach.On Mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020