Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buddha's message of unity, service to others important as humanity suffers from COVID-19: UN chief

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 06-05-2020 10:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:05 IST
Buddha's message of unity, service to others important as humanity suffers from COVID-19: UN chief

Lord Buddha's message of unity, service to others is more important today as the humanity suffers from the COVID-19 pandemic and it is only by working together that nations can stop the spread, recover from the deadly coronavirus, the UN chief said in his message for the Day of Vesak. Vesak marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. It is the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world.

"As we honour the birth, enlightenment and passing of Lord Buddha, we can all be inspired by his teachings. And as the human family suffers the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the sutra: 'Because all living beings are subject to illness, I am ill as well'," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in message for the Day of Vesak, observed on May 7. Guterres said Buddha's timeless message of unity and service to others is more important than ever. "It is only together that we will stop the spread of the coronavirus and recover," Guterres said.

As millions of Buddhists around the world celebrate the sacred occasion of Vesak, the UN chief called on all nations to celebrate Lord Buddha’s wisdom by taking action for others with compassion and solidarity, “and by renewing our commitment to build a peaceful world.” Vesak, the Day of the Full Moon in the month of May, is the most sacred day to millions of Buddhists around the world. It was on the Day of Vesak two and a half millennia ago, in the year 623 B.C., that the Buddha was born. On this day, Buddha attained enlightenment and passed away in his 80th year.

In 1999, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in which it recognised the International Day to acknowledge the contribution that Buddhism, one of the oldest religions in the world, has made for over two and a half millennia and continues to make to the spirituality of humanity..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

China not Pakistan's key partner, but a colonial vassal, says former Pentagon official

With a souring relationship with Washington and growing business and strategic ties with Beijing, Pakistan is leading nothing more than a colony of China, said Dr. Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official. Pakistan joined hands with neighb...

No security breach in Aarogya Setu app, govt assures after ethical hacker raises privacy concerns

The government on Wednesday said no data or security breach has been identified in Aarogya Setu after an ethical hacker raised concerns about a potential security issue in the app. The app is the governments mobile application for contact t...

China says HK will never be calm unless violent protesters removed

Chinas Hong Kong affairs office on Wednesday condemned Hong Kong protesters as a political virus who seek independence, warning that the city will never be calm unless black-clad violent protesters were all removed.The Hong Kong and Macau A...

Pandemic pushes some Iraqis, broken by conflict, into poverty

When shops and homes shutter at curfew, some Iraqis in this Baghdad district say it reminds them of past traumas that destroyed lives and livelihoods sectarian death squads, foreign invasion, and the ruin wrought by international sanctions....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020