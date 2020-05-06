Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no casualties reported - TV

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Iran's western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake was at a depth of 7 km (4.4 miles), state TV said, and took place near the city of Firouzabad.

"Four rescue teams have been dispatched to the area," TV said. Criss-crossed by several major fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.

In 2017, a magnitude 7 earthquake in western Iran killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson)