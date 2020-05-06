Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive fire tears through one of Sharjah's tallest buildings

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:30 IST
Massive fire tears through one of Sharjah's tallest buildings

A massive fire has destroyed one of Sharjah's tallest buildings, leaving hundreds, including Indians, homeless though no casualties were reported, according to media reports on Wednesday. The fire started in the 49-storey Abbco Tower's 10th floor on Tuesday night, the Khaleej Times reported. It was brought under control after a three-hour operation by firefighters.

While seven people were treated at the site for minor injuries, five others were sent to hospital with signs of suffocation. No casualties were reported. Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence Colonel Sami Al Naqbi said the department was alerted about the fire at about 9.00 pm and it was brought under control by 11.55 pm.

Naqbi lauded the firefighters for saving all lives and for evacuating nearby buildings to stop suffocation. The cause of the fire is being investigated and total damages being estimated. The fire damaged cars in the parking area as burning debris fell from the tower and strong winds spread the flame, the Gulf News reported.

Over 250 families were evacuated from the building, which has 36 residential floors and 20 levels of car parking. Each floor has 12 apartments, the Gulf News reported, adding rents for studio apartments is around 18,000 Dirhams yearly and around 30,000 Dirhams for one-bedroom apartments.

Speaking to the newspaper, an Indian tenant from the building's 17th floor, Nelson Machado said, "There was smoke rising from the floor. My brother and I went down the staircase, with just our phones. Everything I own is inside that flat." Another Indian tenant, Ajay Prabhu, returned to his home home on Wednesday to find nothing but rubble. “Luckily, my wife is in India right now. I don’t know what’s the condition of our apartment from the inside. It is on the side that was not on fire. I only have my wallet and phone, everything else - passport, degrees, documents - are in the apartment,” he told the daily.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre bans export of hand sanitisers

The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis.Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, s...

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...

Goa: Omani cricketer gets bail in attempt to murder case

A local court on Wednesday granted bail to Omani cricketer Badal Singh, who was arrested for allegedly shooting at his wife and injuring her in Goa. Singh 32 has been living at Cuncolim village in South Goa with his family.Additional sessio...

Stranded Bihar migrants in Ghazipur fish mandi seek to return home

By Ajit K Jha Amid the lockdown, Delhis Ghazipur fish mandi is witnessing a huge slump in sales and with no source of earning left, the stranded migrants of Bihar working here are trying to seek help to rush back home.A migrant worker, Akht...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020