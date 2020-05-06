Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia reports 10,500 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:02 IST
Russia reports 10,500 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported more than 10,500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the national total over 165,000, including about 1,500 deaths

The country's health officials have been reporting more than 10,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row. The caseload is likely to be much higher as not everyone is being tested, and many people infected with the virus don't show any symptoms

Russia has been in lockdown since late March, with the vast majority of regions requiring residents to stay at home and suspending operation of most businesses. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the lockdown till May 11.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: BDO suspended for dereliction of duty

A block development officer BDO from Jalna district in Maharashtra has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period, an official said on Wednesday. The BDO, Sanjay Patil, was posted at Pancha...

UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh for kin of soldiers who lost their lives, says official

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated to provide Rs 50 lakh to the families of the soldiers of army and paramilitary forces of the state who lost their lives and a government job will also be given to a member of the family, said Ad...

Centre bans export of hand sanitisers

The Union Government on Wednesday banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers amid coronavirus crisis.Alcohol-based hand sanitisers are prohibited for exports, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, s...

Now is the time for public investment projects, IMF says

Countries around the world should use the novel coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to invest in public infrastructure and other projects that take advantage of low interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020