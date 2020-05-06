Left Menu
Development News Edition

China takes exception to US labelling COVID-19 whistle-blower doctor as rebel

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:39 IST
China takes exception to US labelling COVID-19 whistle-blower doctor as rebel
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A senior Chinese official on Wednesday took exception to the US labeling a COVID-19 whistle-blower doctor in Wuhan as a "rebel", saying it amounted to "utter disrespect" for the deceased ophthalmologist and his family. Dr Li Wenliang, 34, contracted the deadly virus while working at the Wuhan Central Hospital in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Li had sent out a warning to fellow medics on December 30 but Chinese police told him to stop "making false comments". Li, who became a national hero after the coronavirus engulfed Wuhan, sadly died of the COVID-19 after he was infected by it.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying criticized US Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger for highlighting Li's actions to criticize China. "I want to take this opportunity to say there is a wrong inclination in the US that some people think Dr. Li as a figure confronting the (Chinese) system".

She said Dr Li posted messages on social media about the coronavirus three days after China's top virus expert Zhong Nanshan notified the cases. "Dr Li was a good person. Some people in the US hastily labeled him as a rebel. This is a disrespect" to him, she said.

"Some reports unfairly reported..that he didn't enjoy freedom in China. But that is not true. We hope the US can stop such political manipulation because this is utter disrespect for Dr. Li and his family," Hua said. Pottinger said Dr Li's "small act of bravery, in late December, was to pass along a warning via WeChat to his former medical school classmates that patients afflicted by a dangerous new virus were turning up in Wuhan hospitals." He said Dr Li later went public with his experience of being silenced by the police, causing the world to pay close attention to the coronavirus infection.

"When small acts of bravery are stamped out by governments, big acts of bravery follow," Pottinger said. Li's death from the virus in February prompted a national outpouring of grief as well as anger at the government's handling of the crisis, and bold demands for freedom of speech, surprising authorities.

Embarrassed by the police action against Li which drew public criticism, a special investigation ordered by the Chinese government after his death revoked the letter of reprimand and apologised to his family. He was also listed as one of the martyrs who died fighting the virus in Wuhan.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Urban Company recommends "Home Delivery" as way forward for the Beauty Industry

New Delhi India, May 6 ANI NewsVoir Urban Company commends the Government of India for taking swift and decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 through lockdowns. Going forward, we have to delicately balance both lives and livelihood...

Chinese envoy airs backing for WHO amid criticism from Trump

A senior Chinese diplomat expressed backing for the World Health Organisation on Wednesday, but said an invitation for the agencys experts to visit Wuhan to look into the origins of the coronavirus must wait until after the pandemic is beat...

Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume in mid-May

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders on Wednesday gave the Bundesliga the green light to restart behind closed doors from mid-May after weeks of shutdown imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus. The political blessing ...

CVS Health maintains 2020 profit forecast despite coronavirus hit

CVS Health Corp on Wednesday said it was sticking to its 2020 forecast and expected a strong second quarter, as reduced medical service use for its Aetna insurance business offset coronavirus-related expenses and the pandemics impact on pha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020