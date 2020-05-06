Coronavirus: Death toll in the UK surpasses 30,000

Coronavirus: Death toll in the UK surpasses 30,000PTI | London | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:21 IST
The UK has become the second country to record more than 30,000 deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Robert Jenrick, the communities secretary, said at the government's daily briefing that another 649 people in the U.K. have died in all settings, including hospitals and care homes, after testing positive for the coronavirus.
That takes the U.K.'s official death toll to 30,076, only behind the United States, which has more than 71,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The British government is expected to extend the lockdown restrictions on Thursday when they come up for review, partly because deaths remain elevated despite falling when measured over a seven-day period.
Jenrick also said that just under 70,000 tests for the coronavirus were conducted on Tuesday. That's short of the 100,000 target the government had set for the end of April, which it managed to achieve twice. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set a new target for testing capacity of 200,000 tests a day by the end of May.
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- Robert Jenrick
- United States
- Boris Johnson
ALSO READ
Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh requests CBI to take custody of Wadhawans after their quarantine ends.
Japan's Tepco weighs options over projected tsunami threat to Fukushima plant
No Muslim arrested for Palghar lynching incident: Deshmukh
UK should hold inquiry into COVID-19 response, Liberal Democrats say
British plane carrying Turkish medical equipment arrives in UK