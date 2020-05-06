Venezuela's Maduro to seek U.S. extradition of security contractor

Venezuela's Maduro to seek U.S. extradition of security contractorReuters | Caracas | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:47 IST
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday said he will seek extradition from the United States of Jordan Goudreau, head of Florida security firm Silvercorp USA.
Goudreau said he helped organize the incursion of the South American nation that ultimately failed and led to the capture of two American citizens.
