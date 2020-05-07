LG Chem says India factory gas leak under control, investigating cause

A gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in India has been brought under control, and the company is investigating the cause of the deadly accident and the extent of the damage, South Korea's LG Chem, the owner of the plant, said in a statement.

A chemical gas leak at the plant in southern India on Thursday killed at least 9 people, and emergency services rushed more than 300 to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from nearby areas, a police official in Andhra Pradesh state said.

LG Chem said it was seeking to ensure casualties received treatment quickly. It said the gas emitted in the leak can cause nausea and dizziness when inhaled.