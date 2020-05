BRIEF-Pulling BT dividend was a 'tough but necessary' decision - CEO

Bt: * CEO SAYS CORONAVIRUS HAS PUT COMPANY'S CENTRAL ROLE IN UK INTO SHARPEST FOCUS IN ITS HISTORY

* CEO SAYS DIVIDEND DECiSION WAS TOUGH BUT NECESSARY IN ORDER TO FUND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT * CEO SAYS NO CHANGE ON CONTENT STRATEGY

* CFO SAYS HAS KEPT BUILDING FTTP NETWORK AT PACE DURING CORONAVRIUS CRISIS * CFO SAYS SEEING REDUCED ACTIVITY IN SME SEGMENT, AND IMPACT OF PUBS AND CLUBS CLOSED DUE TO COVID-19

* CFO SAYS RETAIL IS A "BIT SUBDUED" DUE TO COVID-19