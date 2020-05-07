Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holiday Inn-owner sees 80% slump in April room revenue

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:22 IST
Holiday Inn-owner sees 80% slump in April room revenue
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Holiday Inn-owner InterContinental Hotels said on Thursday it expects revenue per available room (RevPAR) to plunge 80% in April as the coronavirus crisis was the "biggest challenge the hotel industry has ever faced".

The Denham, UK-based company said the occupancy levels dropped to historic lows in March and April, with first-quarter global RevPAR slumping 25%. Travel and leisure businesses have been among the worst hit by the pandemic, with hundreds of billions of dollars in business trips and holidays canceled as countries impose sweeping restrictions.

The Crowne Plaza, Regent, and Hualuxe operator said around 15% of its estate was closed by April-end, with half its hotels in Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa being shut. "In the U.S., our biggest market, our franchise portfolio of 3,750 mainstream hotels has seen lower levels of RevPAR decline than the industry, and as at the end of April we had ~90% of our estate open," the British hotel operator said.

RevPAR from its Greater China hotels plunged 65.3%, reflecting the impact of the outbreak in January, IHG said, but added that occupancy levels are now running in the mid-20% range, up from around 5% in mid-February. Last month, the company had said it raised 600 million pounds from Bank of England loans under the government's coronavirus aid scheme. It had also announced $150 million in cost cuts earlier this year.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF approves 226 million dollars for Cameroon to overcome coronavirus pandemic

International Monetary Fund IMF has approved an expenditure of 226 million dollars to help to boost up Cameroon from trade shocks and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.The outbreak of the coronavirus and the sharp fall in oil prices h...

Dutch agency will review gov't performance during coronavirus

The Dutch Safety Board said on Thursday it would conduct an independent investigation and review of the countrys preparedness and government performance during the coronavirus outbreak. The announcement came a day after Prime Minister Mark ...

Maduro airs video of American detained in Venezuela plot

Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro touted a video showing a scruffy-looking American divulging details about a failed invasion as proof Wednesday that US authorities backed an alleged attempt to forcibly remove him from power. Maduro aired ...

Air India opens bookings for foreigners, visa holders on outbound repatriation flights

Air India has opened bookings for eligible foreign nationals and valid visa holders of the UK, the USA and Singapore for outbound repatriation flights that will be operated between May 7 and May 14 under the Vande Bharat mission, officials ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020