Indian diplomatic missions gear up as country launches operation to evacuate its citizens stranded overseas

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:37 IST
Pavan Kapoor, Ambassador of India to the UAE.. Image Credit: ANI

Starting from 7 May, 64 flights will take off for 12 countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Maldives, Singapore and the US. The process of repatriation of overseas Indians is beginning on Thursday from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor has said.

The Indian government has decided to repatriate its citizens in two special flights from the UAE to India on May 7 as part of the country's largest overseas evacuation of stranded Indian nationals abroad since independence. The Consulate General of India in Dubai, had informed in a statement on Tuesday, that one flight will operate from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and the other from Dubai to Kozhikode.

"Process of repatriation of overseas Indians is beginning today from United Arab Emirates (UAE), a place where we have the largest diaspora of Indians in the world," said Pavan Kapoor. "Preparations for Vande Bharat Mission@AUH begins for the Abu Dhabi Kochi special flight IX452 with medical screening and IgM/IgG test of passengers. Thank you @mohapuae @SEHAHealth and @MoFAICUAE for your kind support," tweeted the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Indian Envoy to Maldives, Sanjay Sudhir, too expressed gratefulness to the Indian Navy for Operation Samdura Setu. "For Maldives, we will witness evacuation operation in next few days, the largest ever evacuation in our history. I am grateful to Indian Navy to launch Operation Samudra Setu to evacuate around 2000 Indians from Maldives," said Sanjay Sudhir.

"Evacuation operation will be conducted in two phases, first to Kochi (Kerala) and second to Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu). It will be a big relief for Indians here," added Sudhir. The Indian Navy's amphibious warship, INS Jalashwa, arrived in Male on Thursday to bring back 1,000 Indian citizens, who have been stranded in the island nation.

"#INSJalashwa entering Male' port for the 1st phase under Operation #SamudraSetu to repatriate Indians from Maldives," High Commission of India in the Maldives said on Twitter. The repatriation process is a part of the Navy's 'Operation Samudra Setu' and is progressing in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and State governments.

Another warship INS Magar is also on way to the Maldives. (ANI)

