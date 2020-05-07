Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black man shot dead by police in Indianapolis; video prompts calls for probe

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:21 IST
Black man shot dead by police in Indianapolis; video prompts calls for probe
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indianapolis police shot and killed a black man after a car pursuit and foot chase in an incident that was apparently captured on Facebook Live, leading to calls on Thursday by civil rights leaders for a thorough investigation of the incident.

The incident involved a black officer and occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday on the city's north side, the Indianapolis Police Department said. Chris Bailey, an assistant chief of police, said the suspect shot at the officer, who returned fire. He said police were aware of the video, which is no longer on Facebook, and were investigating. The Indianapolis chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People said in a statement circulating on local media that it would monitor the investigation and take action if needed.

"Simply being Black in America should not be a death sentence, but for countless people, it is. I will continue to monitor the situation," U.S. Representative André Carson, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, said on Twitter. A series of police-involved shootings of black men in recent years triggered mass protests across the country and led to the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has demanded an end to an unjustified use of lethal force in minority communities.

On Wednesday night, dozens of people gathered near the scene in northwest Indianapolis and chanted "No justice, no peace," according to the Indianapolis Star. A Fox television affiliate in Indianapolis posted a 36-minute video on its website that it said the suspect had recorded himself and posted live on Facebook. It said Facebook later removed the clip.

The video showed a man driving away from a police car, saying "I am not going to jail today." He parked and began to run. Within a few seconds, a second man was heard saying "down, down." The man groaned after apparently being hit with an object. Immediately, shots ring out. The video continued for another 22 minutes as police converged onto the scene. Bailey, the assistant police chief, told a news conference aired on WISH-TV, a local CBS affiliate, that the incident began at 6 p.m. Wednesday when off-duty officers saw a motorist driving recklessly on Interstate 65, at almost 90 miles per hour.

The officers chased the vehicle for 10 minutes before they were told to stop the pursuit, Bailey said. A short time later, a police officer saw the car behind a building on the city's north side. The suspect jumped out of the car and fled as the police officer gave chase.

"There was a confrontation between the officer and suspect," Bailey said, who added that the officer also used his Taser. The suspect shot at the officer and the officer returned fire and killed him, Bailey said. The officer was not injured, he said.

Bailey said police are aware of a video on Facebook and are working to preserve it "through proper legal channels."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Gulf states should consider U.S. ties when dealing with China -official

Gulf Arab states should consider their relationship with the United States when dealing with China, a U.S. official said on Thursday, as tensions flare between Washington and Beijing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Gulf Arab states...

1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 43 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state so far to 17,974. This was the second single-day largest jump in the number of cases.The state also reported death of 43 patients, 24 of...

PM Modi, European Council President discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge. The two leaders discu...

Man killed in Tiger attack at rubber plantation in Kerala

A 38-year-old rubber plantation labourer was mauled to death by a Tiger in the district on Thursday, police said. Binish Mathew, employed at the Tannithode Plantation Corporation, was attacked by the animal from behind while he was engaged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020