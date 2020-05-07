Left Menu
India's robust retaliation to the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control seems to have unnerved the Pakistani civilian and military leadership.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:47 IST
Situation on LoC discussed during meeting between DG ISI and Pak PM
Screenshot of tweet posted by Imran Khan's party.. Image Credit: ANI

India's robust retaliation to the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) seems to have unnerved the Pakistani civilian and military leadership. Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM House on Wednesday. According to informed sources, the meeting was 'India specific' and matters pertaining to 'national security particularly the skirmishes at LoC' were discussed in very detail.

Over the last few weeks, Indian Army has retaliated effectively to frequent ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists. Last month, the Indian Army carried out precision attacks on terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army.

DG ISI submitted a brief covering day-to-day activities and future plan for LoC, according to sources who said the "disturbing reports" of skirmishes and ceasefire violations are matter of grave concern. While the entire world seems to have gone into lockdown mode to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, this has not affected Pakistan's traditional brand of export to the world - terrorism.

This was pointed out by Indian Army Chief, General MM Naravane as well. "While we are busy not only helping our own citizens but the rest of the world too by sending medical teams and exporting medicines. On the other hand, Pakistan is only exporting terror. This doesn't auger well," Naravane had said.

"It is very unfortunate that at a time when the whole world and India is fighting the pandemic, our neighbour continues to foment trouble for us," stated the Indian Army Chief. (ANI)

