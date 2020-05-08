Afghan official says 2 explosions rock Kabul; no injuries

Afghan official says 2 explosions rock Kabul; no injuriesPTI | Kabul | Updated: 08-05-2020 01:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 00:51 IST
Two explosions, about an hour apart, struck different areas of the Afghan capital late on Thursday, an official said. There were no casualties but some damage to a power station was reported. The first explosion hit the power station in the north of Kabul while the second, from a roadside bomb, occurred in the east of the city, said Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.
A man carrying an AK-47 automatic rifle was arrested in the area of the power station, but it wasn't immediately clear if he was involved in the attack, said Arian. The rocket hit the station's outer wall. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and its surroundings and frequently strike military and civilian targets.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- Afghan
- Islamic State
- Taliban
ALSO READ
Solar-powered food carts converted to virus disinfection vehicles in Kabul
Afghan officials: Suicide bomber kills 3 civilians in Kabul
3 killed in Rishkhor area, Kabul suicide attack
Suicide bombing in Kabul province kills 3, wounds 15 - ministry
EXCLUSIVE-Large number of COVID-19 cases among Afghan medics spark alarm in Kabul