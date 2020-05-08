Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blood thinners may boost survival rates of COVID-infected patients, says study

Treating coronavirus patients with blood thinners may help in boosting their prospects for survival, according to preliminary findings from physicians at New York City's largest hospital system that offers another source of hope in treating the deadly infection.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-05-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 08:50 IST
Blood thinners may boost survival rates of COVID-infected patients, says study
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Treating coronavirus patients with blood thinners may help in boosting their prospects for survival, according to preliminary findings from physicians at New York City's largest hospital system that offers another source of hope in treating the deadly infection. The Washington Post reported that the results of the analysis, conducted over 2,733 patients, were published on Wednesday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

In an interview to the newspaper, Valentin Fuster, a physician in chief at Mount Sinai Hospital and one of the study's authors, said that the observations were based only on a review of medical records and that more rigorous and randomised studies are needed to draw broader conclusions. But the results have been promising, he said.

"My opinion is cautious, but I must tell you I think this is going to help. This is the opening of the door for what drugs to use and what questions to answer," the physician further stated. Since March, when coronavirus hit Europe and the United States, doctors have been reporting mysterious blood clots, which can be gel-like or even semisolid, in a significant subset of coronavirus patients. Autopsies of patients who died of respiratory arrest have shown that some had unusual micro clots in their lungs rather than the typical damage expected.

Last month, doctors reported in the New England Journal of Medicine on five unusual cases of COVID-19 positive people in their 30s and 40s experiencing large strokes. The Mount Sinai study focused on hospitalised patients who were treated from March 14 to April 11. Among the patients, those who were not on ventilators and treated with blood thinners died at similar rates in comparison to those who did not receive blood thinners. But the group of patients who received blood thinners lived longer -- a median of 21 days compared to 14 days, the study said.

For patients on ventilators, the difference was more significant. About 63 per cent of patients who did not receive the medications died compared with 29 per cent who received the treatment. Another critical finding of the study was that giving blood thinners to these patients appeared to be relatively safe. There was not a significant difference in the most dangerous side effect of anticoagulants -- bleeding -- in those who were on the drugs and those who were not.

Fuster said that as a result of the analysis, the hospital system changed its treatment protocols several days ago to begin giving higher doses of blood thinners to the patients infected with COVID-19. Deepak Bhatt, a professor at Harvard Medical School who specialises in interventional cardiology, called the paper "a very important study" with the blood issues in COVID-19 patients having evolved from just a suspicion to a well-recognised complication of the virus. "What we are figuring now is what do we do now that we know in terms of treatments," he said.

A number of medical societies, including the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis and the American Society of Hematology, have put out guidance recommending the use of blood thinners for some COVID-19 patients, but the advice has taken a conservative approach. "It is a delicate balance between clotting and bleeding, especially when patients are as sick as some of the ones who have COVID-19," said Geoffrey Barnes, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan who works in cardiovascular medicine.

"A week ago, we were making some educated guesses on how to prevent blood clots. This is the first time we have seen data that says higher doses may possibly be effective and safe," he was quoted as saying. Doctors caring for the sickest coronavirus patients confront a limited arsenal of treatments. On May 1, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorisation for the antiviral drug remdesivir in patients who are hospitalised and seriously ill.

But trials of other treatments, including those involving Hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug touted by US President Donald Trump, have been stopped because of a lack of efficacy and concerns about toxicity. In late April, scientists also reported that an arthritis drug made by Regeneron and Sanofi that had drawn enthusiasm from investors early on produced disappointing results in clinical trials, according to The Washington Post. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Amy Schumer's cooking show to premier May 11

Actor-comics Amy Schumers under-quarantine cooking show is set to debut on May 11, the makers have announced. According to Variety, Amy Schumer Learns to Cook will air at 10 pm on Food Network.On the show, the comedian and her husband, prof...

Black counties in US record over half of corona cases, nearly 60 pc deaths, study finds

Black people make up a disproportionate share of the population in 22 per cent of the US counties and those localities account for more than half of coronavirus cases as well as nearly 60 per cent of deaths, as per a nationwide study conduc...

Afghanistan envoy calls for American contractor release

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, said Thursday that he has called for the release of an American citizen captured by Taliban-linked militants in discussions with Taliban leadership as continued violence threate...

Minors deported from Mexico to Guatemala positive for virus

A Guatemalan deported from the United States tested positive for the new coronavirus, the government said Thursday, despite assurances from U.S. authorities that the Guatemalans had been tested and were negative before being flown back to t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020