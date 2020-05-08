Left Menu
AfDB approves USD44.3 million for bridge construction connecting Cameroon and Chad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yaounde | Updated: 08-05-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 14:47 IST
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved grants worth USD44.3million for the construction of a bridge connecting Cameroon and Chad across the Logone River.

The grant, comprising a USD22.5million tranche for Cameroon and US$20,8mn for Chad, was approved on April 30, 2020. The grants have been approved from the Investment Facility for Africa, under a framework agreement between the AfDB and the European Commission.

The funds will co-finance the costs of constructing the bridge between Yagoua in Cameroon, and Bongor in Chad, the access roads between them, and the feasibility studies involved in it, according to the management.

Once the bridge will be completed it will bolster bilateral and sub-regional integration and cross-border trade, safeguarding life and property during the river crossing, and boost socio-cultural ties between the two countries.

