AfDB approves USD44.3 million for bridge construction connecting Cameroon and Chad

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved grants worth USD44.3million for the construction of a bridge connecting Cameroon and Chad across the Logone River.

The grant, comprising a USD22.5million tranche for Cameroon and US$20,8mn for Chad, was approved on April 30, 2020. The grants have been approved from the Investment Facility for Africa, under a framework agreement between the AfDB and the European Commission.

The grant was approved on April 30 but it is officially announced yesterday by AfDB. African Development Bank has shared the information on their Twitter account.

A new bridge will connect Cameroon's northern town of Yagoua to Bongor in Chad. Once completed, the African Development Bank-funded construction will boost regional integration, trade, and socio-cultural ties between the two countries.

The funds will co-finance the costs of constructing the bridge between Yagoua in Cameroon, and Bongor in Chad, the access roads between them, and the feasibility studies involved in it, according to the management.

Once the bridge will be completed it will bolster bilateral and sub-regional integration and cross-border trade, safeguarding life and property during the river crossing, and boost socio-cultural ties between the two countries.