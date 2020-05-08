Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African taxi driver charged with attempted murder after ignoring COVID-19 results

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:45 IST
South African taxi driver charged with attempted murder after ignoring COVID-19 results

A South African taxi driver has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after insisting on transporting seven passengers in his minibus despite testing positive for COVID-19. Police in the Western Cape province conducting a routine roadblock to test drivers and passengers said the unnamed driver was en-route to the neighbouring Eastern Cape province to drop off his passengers overnight on a 1,000 km trip.

Since the national lockdown that started on March 27, people who were away from their homes or places of employment in one of the other eight provinces of the country were not allowed to return. Last week, the lockdown was eased slightly with a seven-day reprieve, which has now ended, for such people to return to their home locations from the province that they were stuck in.

According to the police, the driver had already been tested positive and needed to go into quarantine. Despite this, he defied the order and put the ten others at risk as well, the police said.

The driver, as well as the ten people he had been in contact with, were all escorted back to Cape Town under police guard to be placed in quarantine. Once his quarantine period is over, the driver will appear in court to face the charge of attempted murder under the strict lockdown regulations. South Africa’s COVID-19 cases now stand at 8232, with 161 deaths.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

New Government in Iraq needs to act in interests of entire country: UN chief

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, others on plea to stop Haryana govt from restriction activities on essential services

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and others on a petition seeking direction to stop the Haryana government from restriction activities with regard to movement of essential services. A Division Bench of Justices Man...

Delhi violence: Court dismisses bail plea of man who pointed gun at policeman

Right to peaceful protest and open criticism of government policies does not extend to disturbing public order, a Delhi court said on Friday, dismissing the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a gun at a head constable durin...

Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot

Venezuelas chief prosecutor ordered the arrest Friday of a former Green Beret and two opposition figures living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicols Maduro from power. Tarek William S...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit weekly highs as markets shrug off dismal U.S. jobs data

Equity markets rallied on Friday, hitting weekly highs, and oil prices gained as more governments around the world began gradually reopening their economies and Sino-American trade tensions eased.The optimism contrasts with the economic dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020