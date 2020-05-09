Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navy ships to repatriate over 1800 Indians from Maldives through 4 voyages

Indian Navy's two amphibious warships -- INS Jalashwa and INS Magar -- will make in total four voyages to repatriate over 1800 people stranded in the Maldives due to coronavirus lockdown, sources told ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 01:38 IST
Navy ships to repatriate over 1800 Indians from Maldives through 4 voyages
Indian Navy has said the ships have been suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation.. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy's two amphibious warships -- INS Jalashwa and INS Magar -- will make in total four voyages to repatriate over 1800 people stranded in the Maldives due to coronavirus lockdown, sources told ANI. During the voyages, the sources said that the priority will be given to compelling cases such as medical, senior citizens, family emergencies and jobless.

Indian Navy launched 'Operation Samudra Setu' (Sea Bridge) sending naval ships Jalashwa and Magar to the Port of Male, Republic of Maldives. The two warships will make four voyages 2 to Kochi and 2 to Tuticorin. Sources said that around 4,500 Indian community members out of approximately 27,000 have conveyed wish to travel back.

"About 4500 Indian community members out of approx. 27,000 have conveyed wish to travel back. The Indian community is spread across over 200 islands spanning about 800 km. This major evacuation exercise is being carried out when Male, the Maldives itself is under lockdown," sources said "Total 1800-2000 Indians will be evacuated from the Maldives by INS Jalashwa and INS Magar. four voyages will be made - 2 to Kochi and 2 to Tuticorin. Priority will be given to compelling cases such as medical, senior citizens, family emergencies and jobless," they added.

INS Jalashwa has set sail from Male bringing back the first batch of Indian nationals. According to the Indian Navy, there are 698 people being brought back. Among them, 19 women are pregnant women. This includes 595 males and 103 females on board the ship. Indian Navy has said the ships have been suitably provisioned for the evacuation operation.

The Navy said the evacuated personnel would be provided with the basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage. This operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and State governments. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen tells Britain 'never give up' in tribute to WW2 generation

Queen Elizabeth led tributes to veterans of World War Two recalling the never give up, never despair message of Victory in Europe Day 75 years ago as the coronavirus damped commemorations for the end of the war on the continent.In a rare te...

Japan, faced with criticism, scrambles to do more coronavirus testing

The Japanese government, under fire for a limited number of coronavirus tests conducted, eased access to such tests on Friday and indicated that a new test supplementing the currently dominant polymerase chain reaction PCR test could be app...

France's coronavirus daily death toll rises again

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose 243 to 26,230 on Friday, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in...

White House's Birx to take key role in coronavirus drug distribution

U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will have a leading role in how the first drug to demonstrate a benefit in treating COVID-19 patients will be distributed to hospitals, the White House said on Friday. Birx, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020