Left Menu
Development News Edition

France COVID-19 death toll reaches 26,230

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has increased by 243 in the past 24 hours, official data published by the Directorate General of Health showed on Friday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 09-05-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 02:07 IST
France COVID-19 death toll reaches 26,230
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], May 09 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of coronavirus-related deaths in France has increased by 243 in the past 24 hours, official data published by the Directorate General of Health showed on Friday. "Since March 1, we have registered with regret that 26,230 people died from COVID-19," the directorate said.

According to the official data, a total of 16,497 people died in hospitals and 9,733 In nursing homes. About 22,700 patients remain in hospitals, and 2,868 of them are in intensive care units, compared to 2,961 on Thursday.

France is preparing to start loosening coronavirus restrictions on Monday after weeks of declining hospitalization rates. It restricted movement and closed nonessential businesses on March 17. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Queen tells Britain 'never give up' in tribute to WW2 generation

Queen Elizabeth led tributes to veterans of World War Two recalling the never give up, never despair message of Victory in Europe Day 75 years ago as the coronavirus damped commemorations for the end of the war on the continent.In a rare te...

Japan, faced with criticism, scrambles to do more coronavirus testing

The Japanese government, under fire for a limited number of coronavirus tests conducted, eased access to such tests on Friday and indicated that a new test supplementing the currently dominant polymerase chain reaction PCR test could be app...

France's coronavirus daily death toll rises again

The number of people who have died from coronavirus infection in France rose 243 to 26,230 on Friday, a higher daily death toll than the previous day when it stood at 178. The Health Ministry said in a statement that the number of people in...

White House's Birx to take key role in coronavirus drug distribution

U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will have a leading role in how the first drug to demonstrate a benefit in treating COVID-19 patients will be distributed to hospitals, the White House said on Friday. Birx, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020