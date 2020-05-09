FaZe clinch first place in Road to Rio - Europe group

FaZe Clan came back from a map down Friday to not only beat the Copenhagen Flames but also clinch the top spot in Group B of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe tournament. After losing 16-12 on Inferno, FaZe (6-0) dominated the Flames (3-3) with 16-5 and 16-10 wins on Dust II and Train, respectively. The win put FaZe two games clear of both G2 Esports and GODSENT, both 4-2, with only one round remaining in group play.

In Friday's other match, GODSENT swept mousesports (2-4) with a 16-10 win on Overpass and 16-11 victory on Train. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America Commonwealth of Independent States started in April. Play in the Asia and Oceania regions kicked off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The European event has 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advance to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the playoff's lower bracket. All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage.

The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500. Group A pool play will conclude on Saturday with four matches. Complexity Gaming and Dignitas, both eliminated with 1-5 records, will face off in a fight to avoid last place. Team Vitality and Team Heretics, both 3-3, will square off, while Astralis (5-1) will take on ENCE (3-3), and Fnatic (3-3) will oppose Ninjas in Pyjamas (5-1) in matches that will determine both playoff qualifiers and who gets the group's top seed.

Group B concludes with four matches Sunday. FaZe face c0ntact Gaming (0-6) in a match pitting the lone unbeaten team in the group vs. the lone winless team. G2 face North (3-3), and GODSENT take on Movistar Riders (2-4), with both G2 and GODSENT in position to clinch playoff spots with a win. Copenhagen and mousesports (2-4) meet in the fourth match, and both still have a shot at making the playoffs. ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe standings, with win-loss record and point differential:

Group A x-T1. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 5-1, +66

x-T1. Astralis, 5-1, +54 T3. Fnatic, 3-3, +7

T3. Team Heretics, 3-3, -1 T3. ENCE, 3-3, -10

T3. Team Vitality, 3-3, -19 e-T7. Complexity Gaming, 1-5, -48

e-T7. Dignitas, 1-5, -49 Group B

x-1. FaZe Clan, 6-0, +65 T2. G2 Esports, 4-2, +35

T2. GODSENT, 4-2, +8 T4. Copenhagen Flames, 3-3, +5

T4. North, 3-3, -5 T6. mousesports, 2-4, -2

T6. Movistar Riders, 2-4, -40 e-8. c0ntact Gaming, 0-6, -66

x-Clinched playoff berth e-Eliminated from playoff contention

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe prize pool, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points: 1. $33,000, 1,600 points

2. $21,500, 1,500 points 3. $14,000, 1,400 points

4. $10,000, 1,300 points 5. $7,500, 1,200 points

6. $6,500, 1,100 points 7. $6,000, 1,000 points

8. $5,000, 900 points 9. $3,250, 800 points

10. $2,500, 700 points 11. $2,250, 600 points

12. $1,500, 500 points 13-14. $1,000, 350 points

15-16. no prize money, 150 points -- c0ntact Gaming, another team TBA