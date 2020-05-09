autimatic powers Gen.G into Road to Rio - NA finals

With Timothy "autimatic" Ta punishing his former team, Gen.G Esports booked a place in the ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America finals, posting a 2-1 win over Cloud9 on Friday. FURIA Esports and Team Liquid will meet in the second best-of-three semifinal on Saturday, with the winner to oppose Gen.G in the best-of-three finals on Sunday.

autimatic finished with a match-high 67 kills and a match-leading plus-24 kill-death difference on Friday. No other player in the match had greater than a plus-3 kill-death difference. autimatic joined Gen.G last December after he spent nearly 16 months with Cloud9.

Gen.G opened play Friday with a 16-10 victory on Inferno, then jumped in front 13-7 on Vertigo. However, Cloud9 rallied to win the next nine consecutive rounds for a 16-13 victory. The decisive third map, Train, was one-sided, with Gen.G rolling to a 16-6 win.

Cloud9 will meet the FURIA-Liquid loser in the third-place match on Sunday. The fifth-place match, pitting 100 Thieves against Team Envy, is scheduled for Saturday. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Regional qualifying began in North America, South America, Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States began in April. The Asia and Oceania regions began play Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American champion will receive $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get $13,000. ESL One Rio: Road to Rio - North America final results, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points:

1. $18,000, 1,600 points 2. $13,000, 1,500 points

3. $8,000, 1,400 points 4. $6,000, 1,300 points

5. $5,000, 1,200 points 6. $4,000, 1,100 points

7-8. $2,000, 950 points -- Evil Geniuses, MIBR 9-10. $1,000, 750 points -- Triumph, Bad News Bears

11. no prize money, 600 points -- Yeah Gaming 12. no prize money, no points (disqualified) -- Orgless

