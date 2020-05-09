Left Menu
Development News Edition

S Korea has 18 new virus cases fuelled by clubs

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 09-05-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:17 IST
S Korea has 18 new virus cases fuelled by clubs

South Korea has reported 18 fresh cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, including 12 in the capital of Seoul, as health workers scramble to trace contacts after detecting a slew of transmissions linked to clubgoers. Figures released by South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday brought national totals to 10,840 cases and 256 deaths.

While the KCDC didn't immediately release specific details, most of the new cases were likely linked to the nightclubs in Seoul's Itaewon leisure district, which was brought to a sudden standstill Friday night following reports of the transmissions. Officials on Friday said they detected at least 15 infections linked to a 29-year-old man who visited three Itaewon clubs on Saturday before testing positive on Wednesday.

The infections raised concern about a broader spread of the virus in the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Korea's 51 million people live. South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun in a virus meeting on Saturday said the government will employ “all available resources” to find and isolate virus carriers. Officials have also issued a month-long administrative order advising nightclubs, hostess bars and other similar facilities nationwide to close.

Fewer cases in previous weeks had allowed officials to relax social distancing guidelines and schedule a phased reopening of schools, starting with high school seniors returning next Wednesday..

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Death Cap' mushrooms behind death of six in Meghalaya

The poisonous mushrooms that killed six people at a remote village in Meghalayas West Jaintia Hills district have been identified as Amanita phalloides, commonly known as the Death Cap, a senior official said on Saturday. Six people, includ...

Buddha Vatika inaugurated at FRI in Uttarakhand

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, Uttarakhand Forest Research Institute in Haldwani inaugurated a Buddha Vatika in the campus. The Vatika that spreads across an acre of land has been planted with 13 tree species that had a special relevanc...

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,981; cases climb to 59,662

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry. The numbe...

BearDaBeast sets T-Wolves scoring mark in NBA 2K win

Michael BearDaBeast Key, the MVP of last seasons NBA 2K League Finals, was back in top form Friday for T-Wolves Gaming. BearDaBeast scored a franchise-record 37 points as the T-Wolves downed Bucks Gaming 75-56, then added 30 points as his t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020