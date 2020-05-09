Colombian advertising company pitches morbid solution for hospital bed and coffin shortages

Colombian advertising company pitches morbid solution for hospital bed and coffin shortagesPTI | Bogota | Updated: 09-05-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 15:09 IST
A Colombian advertising company is pitching a novel if the morbid solution to shortages of hospital beds and coffins during the coronavirus pandemic: combine them. ABC Displays has created a cardboard bed with metal railings that designers say can double as a casket if a patient dies.
Company manager Rodolfo Gómez said he was inspired to find a way to help after watching events unfold recently in nearby Ecuador. Families in the coastal city of Guayaquil waited with dead loved ones in their homes for days last month as COVID-19 cases surged.
Many could not find or were unable to afford a wood coffin, using donated cardboard ones instead. Gómez said he plans to donate 10 of his new beds to Colombia's Amazonas department, where resources are in short supply. So far there is no indication of whether the beds will be put to use and no orders have been placed.
