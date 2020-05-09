177 passengers and 4 infants checked in, ready to fly back home: Indian Embassy in Oman

A total of 177 passengers and four infants will be returning in the repatriation flight to Kochi in Kerala, Embassy of India in Oman has said. "All 177 passengers and 4 infants checked in and ready to fly back home. Three mortal remains are also being sent back in today's repatriation flight to Kochi," Embassy of India in Oman said in a tweet.

Passengers boarding the repatriation flight thanked the Government of India and the Indian Embassy for their assistance. "I am from Kochi in Kerala. My mother is critically ill and is under supportive care there. I am thankful to the Government of India and the Indian Embassy here for helping me to travel back," an Indian passenger boarding the repatriation flight from Muscat to Kochi in Kerala said.

Another passenger said: "I got an eye injury while working here. Doctors refused to operate on me and suggested that I should get it done in Kerala. I am very thankful to the Indian Embassy for the help in returning to India." On Monday, India announced that it will begin phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.

The government said that Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week from May 7 to May 13 to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. On day three of the 'Vande Bharat Mission', flights carrying Indians from the Gulf countries, United Kingdom and Malaysia will arrive in India.

Air India's first evacuation flight from London will be taking off for Mumbai today. "I had written to the High Commission of India saying the condition is deteriorating here and they helped me. I did not expect the evacuation to happen so quickly, but I am glad it did," said an Indian passenger boarding the repatriation flight from London to Mumbai. (ANI)