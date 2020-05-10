Air India flight with 139 passengers departs for Delhi from Riyadh
Air India flight with 139 passengers on board has departed from Riyadh under Vande Bharat Mission.ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:56 IST
Air India flight with 139 passengers on board has departed from Riyadh under Vande Bharat Mission. "AI 926 has departed from King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh for Delhi with 139 passengers on board," Embassy of India, Riyadh said in a tweet.
The Government of India started operation Vande Bharat Mission to bring back around 14,800 stranded Indians from 12 countries on 64 AI flights. Meanwhile, India High Commission in UK tweeted to inform that Air India's flight to Bengaluru has taken off with 323 Indians.
"Air India's evacuation flight for Bengaluru takes off with 323 stranded Indians on board. Shubh Yatra," said High Commission of India, London in a tweet.(ANI)
