CR provide vtFaded with new beginning

CR added Cheng "vtFaded" Jia Hao to their Dota Pro Circuit roster as they bid for a spot at the upcoming ESL One Birmingham 2020. The voyage of vtFaded has been a winding one this season, as he initially began playing with EHOME before being ruled inactive after criticism from coach Zhang "xiao8" Ning. The move prompted vtFaded to write a Facebook post requesting his departure from the team.

Instead, vtFaded was sent on loan to Cloud9. The stint with Cloud9 didn't last long for vtFaded, who was shuffled back to EHOME. He has remained inactive with the club, however.

Although he played in the mid lane for C9, vtFaded will compete in the carry position for CR. The CR roster features vtFaded, Benhur "Benhur" Lawis, Chai "Mushi" Yee Fung, Khoo "Ohaiyo" Chong Xin and Roger "Roddgeee" Tan.