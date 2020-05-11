Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry official

Iraqi finance minister named acting oil minister until portfolio filled - ministry officialReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 11-05-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 01:23 IST
Iraqi new Finance Minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi has been named acting oil minister until the portfolio is filled, a senior oil ministry official said.
Allawi will attend the oil ministry headquarters to meet senior officials on Monday and will also preside over an oil pricing meeting, said the senior official.
