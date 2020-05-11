Left Menu
Development News Edition

Britain, EU start penultimate round of talks before key deadline

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:39 IST
Britain, EU start penultimate round of talks before key deadline
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Britain and the European Union start their penultimate scheduled round of trade talks on Monday with little progress on major sticking points before a June deadline to agree on any extension of negotiations. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly refused to prolong the current transition period beyond the end of the year to grant more time for the two sides to agree the scale and scope of their new relationship.

The EU is pushing for progress on a comprehensive deal including fisheries, security and the so-called level playing field guarantees of fair competition. London is more keen on a narrower trade agreement with the bloc from 2021. Both sides have dug in their heels in and negotiations have been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, which is sapping the energy and political attention on both sides of the English Channel.

This week's round is due to cover trade in goods and services, fisheries, transport and aviation, energy and other matters, and another one is planned for the week of June 1. The end of that month marks a deadline for both sides to assess progress so far and agree on any extension of talks.

The EU fears London's refusal to do so raises the risk of another cliff-edge later this year if Britain were to crash out of the current, elaborate relationship with the 27-nation bloc without a network of new rules for cooperation in place.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

IIIT-Hyderabad Announces 3 New PhD and Post-Doctoral Fellowships in AI and Blockchain Related Areas

- KCIS PhD fellowship in AI - Ripple-IIITH PhD and Post-Doc fellowship in blockchain-related areasHYDERABAD, India, May 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad IIITH has announced 3 new PhD and Pos...

COVID-19 fight can't be excuse to exploit workers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said many states were amending labour laws, but the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic cannot be an excuse to exploit workers, suppress their voice and crush their human rights. Gandhi said t...

New legal framework to be introduced for Covid-19 Alert Level 2

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated tomorrow. The Government intends to pass the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill through all stages on Tuesday 12 May so that it can be enacte...

Nirma labourers vandalise staff bus after train cancellation

Hundreds of labourers working at the Nirma Limiteds detergent plant in Gujarats Bhavnagar district allegedly went on a rampage and vandalised a staff bus in the early hours of Monday after a Shramik Special train to Uttar Pradesh from here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020