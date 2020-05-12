In another case of human rights abuse, 2 Baloch students forcibly disappeared by Pak military

The Pakistan military has forcibly disappeared two varsity students from Balochistan in yet another case of human rights abuse by the establishment in the province. One of the students, identified as Jahanzeb, is a student of the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) while the other, Nasir Pollan, is a student of Bahauddin Zakaria University in Multan, reported Balochistan Affairs.com, a local media agency.

Both the students were abducted from Kech district of Balochistan, the media stated further. A large number of students and professionals have been made subject to enforced disappearance by the state security forces in response to the Baloch people's legitimate demand to exercise their right to self-determination.

The security forces of Pakistan continue to abduct, torture and murder socio-political activists and leaders in the absence of meaningful international intervention. This crime against humanity has been going on for so long and so systematically in Balochistan that it has come to be considered as a normal state of affairs.

Speaking during his intervention at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in early March this year, Qambar Malik Baloch, a human rights activist from Balochistan said that thousands of activists from his province who dared to raise their voice for justice have become the victim of "kill and dump policy" of the Pakistani state, while the whereabouts of many others remain unknown. "Thousands of the Baloch political activists are being illegally detained in Iranian and Pakistani prisons. The whereabouts of thousands of forcibly disappeared persons are not known. Thousands have been the victims of the kill and dump policy of the Pakistani state," he said.

"Balochistan is rich but its people are kept poor because of the ruthless exploitation of resources to the advantage of Punjabi and Persian nations. Now, China is emerging as a new colonial power in Balochistan, eyeing the Baloch resources under the CPEC," the activist added. (ANI)