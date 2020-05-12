Left Menu
Development News Edition

In another case of human rights abuse, 2 Baloch students forcibly disappeared by Pak military

The Pakistan military has forcibly disappeared two varsity students from Balochistan in yet another case of human rights abuse by the establishment in the province.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 12-05-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 09:03 IST
In another case of human rights abuse, 2 Baloch students forcibly disappeared by Pak military
Protest outside United Nations Human Rights Council by Baloch activists in March. Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan military has forcibly disappeared two varsity students from Balochistan in yet another case of human rights abuse by the establishment in the province. One of the students, identified as Jahanzeb, is a student of the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) while the other, Nasir Pollan, is a student of Bahauddin Zakaria University in Multan, reported Balochistan Affairs.com, a local media agency.

Both the students were abducted from Kech district of Balochistan, the media stated further. A large number of students and professionals have been made subject to enforced disappearance by the state security forces in response to the Baloch people's legitimate demand to exercise their right to self-determination.

The security forces of Pakistan continue to abduct, torture and murder socio-political activists and leaders in the absence of meaningful international intervention. This crime against humanity has been going on for so long and so systematically in Balochistan that it has come to be considered as a normal state of affairs.

Speaking during his intervention at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in early March this year, Qambar Malik Baloch, a human rights activist from Balochistan said that thousands of activists from his province who dared to raise their voice for justice have become the victim of "kill and dump policy" of the Pakistani state, while the whereabouts of many others remain unknown. "Thousands of the Baloch political activists are being illegally detained in Iranian and Pakistani prisons. The whereabouts of thousands of forcibly disappeared persons are not known. Thousands have been the victims of the kill and dump policy of the Pakistani state," he said.

"Balochistan is rich but its people are kept poor because of the ruthless exploitation of resources to the advantage of Punjabi and Persian nations. Now, China is emerging as a new colonial power in Balochistan, eyeing the Baloch resources under the CPEC," the activist added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Liquor mafia attacks cop in MP's Tikamgarh, villagers came to rescue

An Assistant Sub-Inspector ASI was allegedly attacked by liquor mafias here on Monday. They also tried to kidnap him, however, he was rescued with the help of villagers. The incident took place while the officer was checking the suspicious ...

Premier League gets green light for June re-start

Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season as the government published a roadmap that could see the return of elite sport in England from June 1. As the 20 English top-flight clubs met for further talks on...

Panama to start reopening economy as coronavirus infection rates fall

Panama announced plans on Monday to begin a phased reopening this week of its economy, including e-commerce, mechanical workshops and fishing, after slowing the spread of coronavirus infections. The reopening will take place in six phases f...

Soccer-Newcastle's Rose slams plans to restart Premier League amid pandemic

The Premier League should not restart the season until the number of new novel coronavirus cases has dropped significantly as lives are at risk, Newcastle United defender Danny Rose said on Monday. Premier League clubs have been in discussi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020