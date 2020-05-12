Left Menu
4 journalists test COVID-19 positive in Nepal

Four journalists working for various media organisations from Parsa district of Nepal have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities of Narayani Hospital confirmed on Tuesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four journalists working for various media organisations from Parsa district of Nepal have tested positive for COVID-19, authorities of Narayani Hospital confirmed on Tuesday. "Four of the 39 COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Parsa district are journalists working for various media organisations," Dr Madan Upadhyay, Medical Superintendent of Narayani Hospital told ANI over the phone.

This is the first time that Nepal has reported COVID-19 infection amongst journalists. "They might have been infected while they went from one place to another in due course of reporting. Their condition is stable and are kept under isolation," Upadhyay said.

The country's Ministry of Health and Population on Tuesday confirmed 57 new cases of COVID-19, out of which 39 were reported in Parsa district alone. Till date, Nepal has recorded 33 successful recoveries with no deaths. (ANI)

