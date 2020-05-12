'United We Fight': ICCR's musical creation to fight COVID-19

Left Menu
Bringing together composers, musicians and singers from across India, contributing recordings from their homes, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has unveiled a musical creation "United We Fight".

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bringing together composers, musicians and singers from across India, contributing recordings from their homes, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has unveiled a musical creation "United We Fight". Written and composed by Joe Alvares, vocals by Usha Uthup, Salim Merchant, Shefali Alvares Rashid, Benny Dayal, Sonam Kalra, Chandan Bala Kalyan, Joe Alvares, Salome and Samira and music by Tubby, Pandit Ravi Chari, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya and Ustad Faisal Qureshi, this song is a rendition weaving English lyrics into the notes and beats of Indian classical music, spreading the essence of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the world is one family.

"It carries with it the message of hope, joy, resilience, fighting spirit and never say die attitude of all in our collective fight against COVID 19. This virus has had a huge impact on humanity cutting across all boundaries, physical and social, of nations, caste, class, colour, religion and belief systems bringing the world to its knees," Indian Mission in Nepal said in a statement released along with the musical creation. "It is a tribute to and recognition of the countless individuals who are silently helping neighbours, strangers and people around them in these times of distress. A message to the world that together we shall surely win the fight against the coronavirus and many such challenges that humanity and the human race faces," Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

The Embassy further stated that the song is dedicated to the world by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India. "But united we stand, steadfastly helping, assisting, sharing knowledge, cooperating and coordinating with each other, cutting across boundaries fighting as one force against the coronavirus," the release stated.

"This composition is an expression of our deep appreciation and gratitude to all brave COVID warriors world over risking their lives to protect ours. It is a homage to all the artists and performers who represent the cultural legacy of our countries and who contribute to keep our cultural heritage vibrant and alive, especially in these difficult times," stated the Embassy. It further appealed the people to light a candle, cheer the frontline workers, donate for the needy, spare time for the elderly, be available to volunteer; whichever way, we hope you enjoy this rendition and be inspired enough to continue this "united fight."

ICCR is MEA's autonomous organisation mandated to build international understanding, develop closer cultural relations between India and other countries and project India's soft power abroad. (ANI)

