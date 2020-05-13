Left Menu
Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch

Updated: 13-05-2020
Boston Uprising's brussen retiring from Overwatch
Boston Uprising off-tank Thomas "brussen" Brussen retired from competitive Overwatch play Tuesday. "I've decided to take a break from Overwatch," the 19-year-old Dutch player wrote in a TwitLonger post. "I've thought about it for a while and it's been a hard choice, but it is what is best for me right now. It's disappointing that I couldn't represent The Netherlands better, but I'm sure there will be new Dutch talent in the league by the time the 2021 season rolls around."

The Overwatch League team confirmed the departure of brussen, who joined Boston Uprising in the 2019 offseason after a strong performance with Team Netherlands at the 2019 Overwatch World Cup. "We thank @brussenn for his contributions this season and wish him the best," the team tweeted.

Before joining Boston, brussen competed for the Overwatch Contenders Europe teams Angry Titans and Young and Beautiful. He is the third player to voluntarily leave Boston during the 2020 season, joining support Gabriel "Swimmer" Levy and DPS Sang-beom "Munchkin" Byeon.

Recently signed Australian off-tank Leyton "Punk" Gilchrist will replace brussen in the lineup when the Uprising returns to action Saturday against the Los Angeles Gladiators.

