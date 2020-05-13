Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tyler Perry gets ahead of Hollywood with July production restart

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 06:07 IST
Tyler Perry gets ahead of Hollywood with July production restart

Filmmaker Tyler Perry on Tuesday became one of the first Hollywood film and television executives to announce the resumption of production in the midst of the coronavirus era. Perry will start production of his television shows "Sistas" and "The Oval" on July 8 at his sprawling Tyler Perry Studios complex in Atlanta, Georgia, television network BET said in a statement.

Perry, 50, one of the wealthiest and most prolific black entrepreneurs in the entertainment industry, bought a former army base in Atlanta in 2015 and turned it into one of the largest production facilities in the United States. The 330-acre self-contained lot has housing, green space and 12 sound stages. The announcement came as Hollywood movie studios, major television networks and streaming services are still drawing up protocols to keep actors and crew members safe on sets that were shut down across most of the world in mid-March because of the coronavirus epidemic.

They have yet to announce plans or dates for filming of TV shows and movies to resume. Perry, the creator and star of the "Madea" movies, told Hollywood publication Deadline last month that he had drawn up detailed plans for his productions that involve sequestering the casts and crews in accommodation at his studios for the entire length of a shoot.

The plan followed consultations with labor unions and local authorities, Perry told Deadline. Georgia was one of the first U.S. states to relax coronavirus restrictions, opening up barber shops, movie theaters and dine-in restaurants in late April.

"Sistas," about the love lives and friendship of a group of single black females, and "The Oval", a behind the scenes tale of life in the White House, are two of BET's most popular scripted shows. Perry wrote, produces and directs both shows.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

WBTC to run skeleton bus service for frontline workers, returnees

West Bengal Transport Corporation WBTC has said that it shall run from Wednesday a skeleton bus service for emergency purposes to be used by frontline workers and for returnees, amidst the lockdown.In view of the prevalent situation due to ...

Seven new coronavirus cases in mainland China on May 12, up from one a day earlier

China reported seven new coronavirus infections on the mainland on May 12, versus one a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday, with six local cases in northeastern Jilin province and one imported case in Shanghai.Jili...

NFL-YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre pays $800K for dinner with Brady

YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre has won a coronavirus charity auction that includes dinner with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he laid down a 800,000 bid. The 25-year-old Thirtyacre, who has amassed a fortune on his puppet s...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. government officials worry about return of dual citizens if Mexico's pandemic worsens

U.S. government officials are concerned that dual U.S.-Mexico citizens may flee to the United States if the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico gets worse, putting more stress on U.S. hospitals, especially near the border, three officials famili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020