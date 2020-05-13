Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Jonji fills in for Chaos; Bad News Bears disband

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 10:29 IST
Report: Jonji fills in for Chaos; Bad News Bears disband

Bad News Bears disbanded on Tuesday after two players left the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team. Michael "dapr" Gulino announced his departure to pursue a career in Valorant, and Jonathan "Jonji" Carey exited to serve as a fill-in for Nathan "leaf" Orf on Chaos Esports Club's CS:GO roster. Orf left Chaos to join Cloud9's Valorant squad, according to Dust2.us.

Will "dazzle" Loafman announced on Twitter: "Bad News Bears are disbanding due to players receiving other opportunities. i love counterstrike, no game can ever replace it for me. Even if the chances to make money are better in Valorant, i'm not going to switch as of right now. I'll continue grinding the game i love" dapr, 21, tweeted, "team disbanded and ultimately I decided the best decision for me personally would be to switch over to Valorant instead of being in the bottom pro league loop I've been in for the last couple years - I wouldn't trade all the memorys good and bad for anything at the end of the day"

Last week, Bad New Bears tied for ninth place in the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. The team, formed in August 2018 as Test Takers, changed its name to Bad News Bears in January 2019. The side tied for first in the ESEA Season 33: Premier Division - North America in March. Chaos confirmed Jonji's arrival, posting on Twitter, "MDL Grind continues against AA @leaf_cs will no longer be trialing with us and @Jonji_Cs will be taking his place, starting with today's match!"

Chaos subsequently defeated AA 16-6 on Inferno to improve to 4-1 in the Mountain Dew-sponsored ESEA Season 34: Premier Division - North America. Jonji, a 20-year-old Canadian, had 22 kills in the victory. Dust2.us reported that Gage "Infinite" Green is also joining leaf on Cloud9's Valorant team. Infinite is a former CS:GO player who most recently competed for Orgless after stints with Chaos, Swole Patrol, Bad News Bears and other squads.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

ABN Amro swings to Q1 loss, sees higher provisions on pandemic hit

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of 395 million euros 428 million, hit by provisions of 1.1 billion euros including for loans gone bad due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis. The first-quarter loss comp...

LinkedIn brings virtual events to connect communities online

LinkedIn on Wednesday announced the global launch of a virtual events solution, tighter integration between LinkedIn Live and LinkedIn Events, to enable companies to stay connected and strengthen relationships with their online communities ...

Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has up...

COVID-19 pandemic to impact study abroad plans of over 48 pc Indian students: QS Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds QS, which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions. The sign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020