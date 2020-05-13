Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Pak's Sindh to promote students of grades I-VIII without exams

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that students from classes I to VIII across the province will be promoted to the next grades without having to take the annual examinations, but school administrators can have them take exams on important subjects.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:39 IST
COVID-19: Pak's Sindh to promote students of grades I-VIII without exams
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that students from classes I to VIII across the province will be promoted to the next grades without having to take the annual examinations, but school administrators can have them take exams on important subjects. To decide the fate of students appearing for the annual exams of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC), the relevant steering committee has constituted another committee, The News reported on Tuesday.

The body comprises chairpersons of public education boards, representatives of private boards, including the Aga Khan University Examination Board and Ziauddin University Examination Board, the college education secretary, and a representative of the universities and boards department. The committee has been tasked with preparing its report within 24 hours and present it to Ghani. "I will present the report to the National Coordination Committee [NCC], and whatever it decides will be implemented in the province," said the education minister.

"The Sindh government won't take even 1 percent risk in the matter of children's health. If the COVID-19 situation continues to remain the same, we'll close all educational institutions for five years, but an alternative mode of education will be introduced," he added. The steering committee's meeting was chaired by Ghani and attended by School Education Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah, College Education Secretary Baqir Naqvi, chairpersons of exam boards, representatives of private schools' associations and others.

The meeting continued for more than two hours and discussed in detail the matters related to the academic year, end of holidays, exams, and other education-related issues. Ghani told a news conference after the meeting of the steering committee that two days ago the federal education minister had said in the NCC meeting that the SSC and HSSC exams would not be conducted and all students would be promoted to the next grade.

However, no decisions have been taken to reopen schools in June, Ghani added. "We've also completed preparations for the provision of online education in government schools and started working for the provision of education in remote villages and hamlets where there is no internet facility."

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

European holidays to restart in July, tourism to recover by 2022 - TUI CEO says

Tourism will recover to its pre-coronavirus levels by 2022 at the latest and European holidays will restart in July said Fritz Joussen, the chief executive of travel group TUI. I think in 2022, the latest, we will see a full recovery of tou...

Ex-All Black Milner-Skudder signs with Highlanders

World Cup-winning winger Nehe Milner-Skudder announced Wednesday he will play for Otago Highlanders in New Zealands domestic Super Rugby competition after injury and the coronavirus pandemic stopped him moving to France. The 29-year-old enj...

Gayle likely to be penalised for outburst against Sarwan, hope it doesn't end his career: CWI chief

Chris Gayle is likely to be penalised for his recent outburst against Ramnaresh Sarwan, said Cricket West Indies CWI chief Ricky Skerritt and hoped that it doesnt end the maverick big-hitters outstanding career. The 40-year-old Gayle, who w...

COVID-19: Pak's Sindh to promote students of grades I-VIII without exams

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has said that students from classes I to VIII across the province will be promoted to the next grades without having to take the annual examinations, but school administra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020