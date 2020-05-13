Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vande Bharat Mission: AI flight with 327 Indians takes off from London

An Air India evacuation flight with 327 stranded Indians took off from London for Ahmedabad on Wednesday on the sixth day of Vande Bharat Mission.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:14 IST
Vande Bharat Mission: AI flight with 327 Indians takes off from London
The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.. Image Credit: ANI

An Air India evacuation flight with 327 stranded Indians took off from London for Ahmedabad on Wednesday on the sixth day of Vande Bharat Mission. "Evacuation flight for Ahmedabad took off from London with 327 Indians on board. Shubh Yatra to all," Indian High Commission in the UK tweeted in the afternoon.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. Over 8,500 Indians have already returned till today's morning and more flights are underway, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Automation Anywhere Advances its Industry-leading Cloud-native and Web-based RPA Platform With SaaS Solutions to Combat COVID-19

- Enterprise A2019 gaining strong momentum with over 200,000 users on the platform - New, flexible SaaS packages are up and running in minutes to enable return-to-work and business continuity BANGALORE, May 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- Automati...

China's Tencent reaps revenue of lockdown gaming boom

High demand for video games during COVID-19 lockdowns buoyed Tencent Holdings first-quarter revenue and profits, with blockbuster games PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds Mobile and Honor of Kings helping it beats forecasts.The Chinese companys v...

C'garh: COVID-19 patient recovers in Raipur; 4 cases left

A 27-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, following recovery, a health official here said. With this, the count of people who have recovered fr...

Kyrgyz court upholds life sentence for dissident who received U.S. rights award

Kyrgyzstans Supreme Court upheld a life sentence on Wednesday for a prominent dissident convicted of inciting inter-ethnic hatred in the former Soviet republic, quashing hopes for his release under a new leadership. Azimjon Askarovs impriso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020