Spain reports slight increase in daily virus infections

Spain on Wednesday reported a slight increase in new daily coronavirus deaths and infections, as officials watch closely the curves to see if the relaxation of confinement rules is leading to a significant rebound. Spain's recorded fatality toll has surpassed the 27,000 mark on Wednesday with 184 new deaths in the past 24 hours, eight more than Tuesday's increase.

There were also about 400 new coronavirus cases confirmed by the most reliable laboratory tests on Wednesday, bringing the country's total over 228,600. At least 42,000 more infections have emerged with tests that track antibodies that appear after the contagion. More than 140,000 have overcome COVID-19 illness.