Left Menu
Development News Edition

Michigan woman at center of transgender rights case dies

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 14-05-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 07:20 IST
Michigan woman at center of transgender rights case dies

A Detroit-area woman who was fired by a funeral home after she no longer wanted to be recognized as a man died Tuesday before the US Supreme Court could rule on whether federal civil rights law protects transgender people. Aimee Stephens' death was announced by the American Civil Liberties Union, which represented her in a lawsuit against R.G. and G.R. Harris Funeral Home.

Stephens, 59, had kidney disease and was in hospice care. She was in a wheelchair when the court heard arguments last fall. “Aimee did not set out to be a hero and a trailblazer but she is one, and our country owes her a debt of gratitude for her commitment to justice for all people and her dedication to our transgender community," said Chase Strangio, a member of Stephens' legal team.

Her wife, Donna, thanked the public for “keeping my best friend and soulmate in your thoughts and prayers.” Stephens, a native of North Carolina, worked as an embalmer and funeral home director at Harris funeral home in Garden City. She was fired in 2013 when she told her boss that she wanted to be known as Aimee and would report to work wearing a conservative skirt suit or dress.

Thomas Rost said Stephens' appearance would be a distraction for grieving families. “I felt what they did to me wasn't right. In fact, it was downright wrong,” Stephens told The Associated Press last year.

“But I also realized it wasn't just me, that there were others in the world facing the same tune.” The issue for the Supreme Court is whether federal civil rights law, which bars job discrimination on the basis of sex, protects transgender people. Some courts have read the language to include bias against LGBT people as a subset of sex discrimination. A decision is expected by late June.

More than half the states do not prohibit discrimination in employment because of gender identity or sexual orientation, despite the Supreme Court's 2015 ruling that made same-sex marriage legal across the United States. Rost expressed condolences to Stephens' family in a statement from attorney John Bursch.

“We pray that God's love and presence will comfort them in this difficult time,” Bursch said..

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit down 4 pc to Rs 1,952 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

UN warns of global mental health crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic

A mental illness crisis is looming as millions of people worldwide are surrounded by death and disease and forced into isolation, poverty and anxiety by the pandemic of COVID-19, United Nations health experts said on Thursday.The isolation,...

Senate narrowly rejects new limits on internet surveillance

The Senate has come one vote short of approving a proposal to prevent federal law enforcement from obtaining internet browsing information or search history without seeking a warrant. The bipartisan amendment won a solid majority of the Sen...

Union Minister V Muraleedharan to address Indian-Americans on coronavirus pandemic

Minister of State for External affairs V Muraleedharan will address Indian-Americans over the weekend on how the country is tackling the coronavirus pandemic. RSS leader Krishna Gopal and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar will also speak during ...

Boxing-Possible Tyson return raises questions for promoter Hearn

British promoter Eddie Hearn says he would probably like to see former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson fight again but has questioned whether boxing should be encouraging a 53-year-old to get back in the ring. Tyson, who became the youngest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020