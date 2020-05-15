Left Menu
China ready to put Apple, other U.S. companies in 'unreliable entity list'- Global Times

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China is ready to put U.S. companies in an "unreliable entity list," as part of countermeasures against Washington's move to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies, the Global Times reported on Friday. The measures include launching investigations and imposing restrictions on U.S. companies such as Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc as well as suspending purchase of Boeing Co airplanes, the report said, citing a source.

The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. While the Global Times is not an official mouthpiece of the party, its views are believed to reflect those of its leaders. Earlier in the day, the U.S. Commerce Department said it was amending an export rule to "strategically target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain U.S. software and technology."

