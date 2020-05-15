Left Menu
Development News Edition

New work by Chinese dissident artist shows support for Hong Kong protests

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:28 IST
New work by Chinese dissident artist shows support for Hong Kong protests

A new work by Chinese dissident artist Badiucao in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters shows the image of a lone man standing in the path of a tank taken on Tiananmen Square in 1989. But in Badiucao's version of the photograph, which came to be one of the most recognisable images of the 20th century, the tank is carrying a huge particle of the new coronavirus.

The work was unveiled on Friday in front of the Danish parliament in Copenhagen, three days before start of the trial in Hong Kong of 15 pro-democracy activists, including veteran politicians and a publishing tycoon, on charges of "organising and taking part in unlawful assembly". Badiucao said his work, "A New Tank", is a protest against the Chinese government which he believes is utilising the diversion created by the global pandemic to crack down on Hong Kong pro-democracy movement.

"Because of the pandemic situation and as countries are busy controlling it, the Hong Kong government will do more to crack down on the protests and the leaders and activists of the movement, and they will see it as an opportunity to do it quietly," Badiucao told Reuters in a video conference from Australia, where he lives. The Chinese embassy in Denmark was not immediately reachable for a comment when contacted by phone and email by Reuters. China has previously denied meddling in Hong Kong and blames the West for stirring up trouble.

The artwork will be displayed on boards and banners by an eight-metre high copper sculpture called "Pillar of Shame" made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot, that was unveiled in Copenhagen in January. The sculpture is one of four, one which stands in Hong Kong.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

New date for intra-Afghan peace talks under discussion, Khalilzad says

A new date for intra-Afghan peace talks is under discussion and the United States has heard positive things about the formation of an inclusive Afghan government, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Friday.S...

Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2 per cent in April

American industry suffered the most severe plunge on record last month with factories, mines and utilities battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Reserve said Friday that its industrial production index tumbled a record 11.2 per ...

Srinagar administration starts preparation for opening up in Lockdown 4.0

In a step aimed at the graded opening of select sectors, authorities in Srinagar on Friday launched a two-week-long programme for the training of all service providers including drivers, barbers, vendors and bakers to make them aware about ...

Moscow rolls out mass coronavirus antibody testing programme

Moscow began testing thousands of randomly-chosen residents for coronavirus antibodies on Friday under a mass screening programme authorities hope will help them determine when it is safe to lift the citys lockdown restrictions. The Russian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020