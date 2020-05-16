Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keith Urban test drives live concert at drive-in movie theater

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 00:44 IST
Keith Urban test drives live concert at drive-in movie theater
Representative image

Country music star Keith Urban performed a surprise live show at a drive-in movie theater in Nashville in a test drive for how concerts might look in the era of social distancing. Urban, on stage with just one other musician, played at the Stardust Drive-In outside Nashville Thursday night for about 200 frontline local healthcare workers who watched from their cars.

It was thought to be the first major live music show of its kind in the United States following the cancellation of hundreds of concerts and tours and the closure of large venues in March because of the coronavirus epidemic. "It was a lot of fun," Urban, who was named entertainer of the year by the Academy of Country Music last year, told the "Today" show on Friday.

"We didn't know what to expect. For some degree, from a performance standpoint, it was a bit of a proof-of-concept show as well as to figure out what works, what doesn't," he added. Urban played for about an hour to an audience in about 125 vehicles, who sat inside or on the hoods of their cars, according to video posted of the event. The 125 cars represented about half the normal capacity for the drive-in movie theater, organizers said.

Urban said he and bandmate Nathan Barlowe, on guitar and keyboard, played live as well as recorded tapes of his songs in what he called "really like karaoke." Musicians around the world have taken en masse to performing online and on social media, singing and playing from their homes or home studios in virtual concerts. Concert venues are expected to among the last to re-open because of the challenges of social distancing.

New York DJ D-Nice, whose quarantine concerts on Instagram Live have attracted audiences of more than 100,000, plans a similar live show for a drive-in audience on Saturday at the Gulfstream Park horse race track in South Florida. The audience will be made up of 200 first responders who will remain in their cars for the hour-long set, which will also be live-streamed on YouTube, organizers said on Friday.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

'Lot of work to do' on EU's COVID recovery fund -official

There is still a lot of work to do on the European Unions planned coronavirus recovery fund, a senior EU official said on Friday, highlighting rifts in the bloc over the scale and scope of financing needed to jumpstart the damaged economy. ...

Biden campaign eyes expanded 'battleground' map in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in Novembers election, with President Donald Trumps coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. There wil...

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United State...

Iran may use military against locusts threatening crops

Iran may use its military for a second year to help fight locusts that have invaded the south of the country, and Agricultural Ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday, as the swarms threaten to destroy crops worth more than 7 billi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020