Iran news agency warns over U.S. 'piracy' against fuel shipment to Venezuela

Iran news agency warns over U.S. 'piracy' against fuel shipment to VenezuelaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2020 03:08 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 03:08 IST
An Iranian news agency close to the elite Revolutionary Guards said that any U.S. act of "piracy" against an Iranian fuel shipment to Venezuela will have repercussions. A senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters on Thursday the United States was considering measures it could take in response to Iran’s shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela.
"If the United States, just like pirates, intends to create insecurity on international waterways, it would be taking a dangerous risk and that will certainly not go without repercussion," the Nour news agency said early on Saturday, citing reports that U.S. warships were heading to the Caribbean.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Revolutionary Guards
- Donald Trump
- Venezuela
- Caribbean
ALSO READ
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian and Iraqi national over support of Iran's Quds Force
U.S. sanctions Iranian-Iraqi businessman over support of Iran's Quds Force
U.S. sanctions Iranian-Iraqi businessman over support of Iran's Quds Force
Afghanistan probes reports Iranian guards forced migrants into river
Afghanistan probes report Iranian border guards forced migrants into river, many drowned