Iran news agency warns over U.S. 'piracy' against fuel shipment to Venezuela

An Iranian news agency close to the elite Revolutionary Guards said that any U.S. act of "piracy" against an Iranian fuel shipment to Venezuela will have repercussions. A senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration told Reuters on Thursday the United States was considering measures it could take in response to Iran’s shipment of fuel to crisis-stricken Venezuela.

"If the United States, just like pirates, intends to create insecurity on international waterways, it would be taking a dangerous risk and that will certainly not go without repercussion," the Nour news agency said early on Saturday, citing reports that U.S. warships were heading to the Caribbean.