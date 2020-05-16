Left Menu
Astralis gain berth in Grand Final of Road to Rio - Europe

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 03:28 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Astralis recorded their second straight sweep on Friday to advance to the Grand Final of the ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe playoffs. Astralis answered a 2-0 win over G2 Esports on Wednesday by dispatching FaZe Clan two days later. Astralis posted a 16-12 victory on Dust II and 16-7 triumph on Inferno over FaZe Clan to advance to the Grand Final on Sunday.

FaZe Clan will attempt to rebound in the lower-bracket final against G2 Esports, who secured a 2-1 victory over Team Vitality in the third round. G2 sandwiched 16-14 wins on Nuke and Dust II around a 16-14 setback on Vertigo in the second map. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for North America, South America, Oceania and Asia have concluded. Play in the Europe and Commonwealth of Independent States regions runs through Sunday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The European event began with 16 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The top two finishers from each group advanced to the upper bracket of a double-elimination playoff, with the third- and fourth-place finishers advancing to the lower bracket. All playoff matches are best-of-three prior to the grand final. The title match will be best-of-five, with the team emerging from the upper bracket starting with a one-map advantage.

The European champion will receive 500 Pro Tour points and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, plus $33,000 of the $115,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 350 Pro Tour points, 1,500 RMR points and $21,500. Ninas in Pyjamas and Team Heretics will square off in the fifth-place match on Sunday. The seventh-place match between GODSENT and North is scheduled for Saturday.

ESL One: Road to Rio - Europe prize pool, with prize money and Regional Major Ranking points: 1. $33,000, 1,600 points

2. $21,500, 1,500 points 3. $14,000, 1,400 points

4. $10,000, 1,300 points -- Team Vitality 5. $7,500, 1,200 points

6. $6,500, 1,100 points 7. $6,000, 1,000 points

8. $5,000, 900 points 9. $3,250, 800 points -- ENCE

10. $2,500, 700 points -- Copenhagen Flames 11. $2,250, 600 points -- Movistar Riders

12. $1,500, 500 points -- Fnatic 13-14. $1,000, 350 points -- Complexity Gaming, mousesports

15-16. no prize money, 150 points -- c0ntact Gaming, Dignitas

