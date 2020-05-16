Left Menu
Development News Edition

'More power to India-US friendship': PM Modi thanks Trump for ventilators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked US President Donald Trump over his announcement of providing ventilators to India and said that the COVID-19 pandemic is being fought "collectively by all of us".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:28 IST
'More power to India-US friendship': PM Modi thanks Trump for ventilators
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked US President Donald Trump over his announcement of providing ventilators to India and said that the COVID-19 pandemic is being fought "collectively by all of us". "Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it is always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India-US friendship," Modi tweeted in response to a tweet by the US President.

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!" Trump had said in a tweet earlier. Later, speaking to reporters at White House, he reiterated that the US will be sending ventilators to India.

"We are sending quite a lot of ventilators to India. I spoke to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and we are sending quite a few ventilators to India. We have a tremendous supply of ventilators," Trump said. Last month, India had allowed the export of millions of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients in America. Trump had lauded Modi for his "strong leadership" in helping "not just India, but humanity".

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Changes made on set, Michael Grays’ possible portrayal as a villain

Prison Break Season 6: Amaury Nolasco knows what’s going on, Dominic Purcell teases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Germany plans 57 bln euro aid package for virus-hit municipalities

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on an aid package worth 57 billion euros 61.65 billion to help municipalities cope with plunging tax revenues caused by the coronavirus crisis, a ministry document showed on Saturday. Europes l...

Rugby-Some players will come out of lockdown in "terrible" condition: Jones

Players not committed to maintaining their fitness and improving their skills during the COVID-19 lockdown will return in terrible condition when the sport is set to resume, England coach Eddie Jones has warned. Rugby, like many other sport...

UK based study reveals smoking, COPD associated with higher COVID-19 mortalit

In a UK based study, researchers have found that for smokers and people who suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease COPD, there is an increased risk of severe complications and higher mortality with COVID-19 infection. The stu...

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region after 25 years

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of funding militias that massacred about 800,000 people, was arrested on Saturday near Paris after 25 years on the run, the French justice ministry said. The 84-year-old, who is Rwand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020