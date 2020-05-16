Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kokeshi dolls one of Japan's popular cultural icons today

Japanese Kokeshi dolls, one of the oldest forms of dolls in the world, have become a famous icon of Japanese culture today.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-05-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 18:59 IST
Kokeshi dolls one of Japan's popular cultural icons today
Japanese Kokeshi dolls (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Kokeshi dolls, one of the oldest forms of dolls in the world, have become a famous icon of Japanese culture today. Made from a single piece of wood, these dolls are made in a variety of styles, ranging from traditional designs to modern cultural references.

"Wooden doll is made all around the world. However European dolls have hand, leg, mouth and other facial features whereas Japanese Kokeshi doll does not have sculptured feature rather it inspires imagination," a Kokeshi-maker said. The Kokeshi doll has been manufactured in the same way for hundreds of years.

Though there is a variety of trees, the most common type is the cherry tree, which does not get affected by moisture and is very dense. Therefore, it is perfect for the sculpturing process. "Dolls consist of head, body and base and are made with the same old technique, which includes carving the wood quickly and then forming it with drilling metal tool. The most common shape is either spherical or cylindrical," said another maker of those dolls.

After carving the wood, the detail is either burnt or painted onto the wood. The method used primarily is ironing with hot metal.

In the past, all the decorations were painted with hot ember. Now, Kokeshi doll has become the most famous gift from Japan and many tourists are keen to acquire it. "Kokeshi doll has been part of the Japanese culture since long and is still beloved by many," a customer said.

Though Kokeshi doll was introduced as a toy for kids, but it has today become an integral part of Japanese culture. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports fresh one-day coronavirus record of 2,437 new cases- health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 ...

Two more trains to bring back stranded HP residents, one will head to WB from Una

Two more special trains will bring back Himachal Pradesh residents stranded in Mumbai and Goa due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, whereas one train will ensure the return of West Bengal natives stranded in HP, an official said on Satur...

MoCycle operation to resume from Monday

The CRUT on Saturday announced that the public bike sharing system or MoCycle service will be resumed in the capital city from Monday. The MoCycle My cyclone programme was stopped in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdow...

PIL in HC for ensuring immediate treatment to COVID-19, other critical patients in govt hospitals

A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court has sought a direction to the AAP government to ensure people with COVID-19 symptoms as well as other critically ill patients are immediately admitted to hospitals and treated. The plea, by consumer right...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020