Pak rejects 'threats and allegations' by Indian Army chief: FO

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:10 IST
Pakistan on Saturday rejected what it called "threats and allegations" by Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane against it. Responding to a question about the possibility of India facing a two-front war along the borders with China and Pakistan in New Delhi on Friday, Gen Naravane said that it is a possibility and that the country will have to remain prepared to deal with such a scenario.

"We reject Indian Army chief's recent comments levelling allegations against Pakistan and hurling threats," the Foreign Office said in a statement. It claimed that these are part of India’s "attempts to divert the world's attention" from Jammu and Kashmir.

The FO also said that India’s "attempted diversions, misrepresentations and continued belligerence imperil peace and security in South Asia". It is important for the world community to take cognizance and urge India to act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and stability, the FO added.

The ties between India and Pakistan strained following the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes by the Indian Air Force. The bilateral relations further nose-dived following the Indian goverment's abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in August last that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

