Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish archbishop refers child abuse negligence case to Vatican

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:49 IST
Polish archbishop refers child abuse negligence case to Vatican
Janiak, who is still practising, has not commented directly on the allegations. He did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Polish Catholic Church's most senior archbishop notified the Vatican on Saturday of a Polish bishop accused of shielding priests known to have sexually abused children.

The referral, unprecedented in the deeply religious country, will test procedures introduced by the Vatican last year to hold to account bishops accused of turning a blind eye to child sex abuse. The Vatican is now expected to assign an investigator to the case. "I ask priests, nuns, parents and educators to not be led by the false logic of shielding the Church, effectively hiding sexual abusers," Poland's Primate Wojciech Polak said in a statement published on Saturday.

"There is no place among the clergy to sexually abuse minors. We do not allow for the hiding of these crimes." The case came to prominence after a film by brothers Tomasz and Marek Sekielski, released on Saturday, showed how bishop Edward Janiak, based in the city of Kalisz, failed to take action against priests who were known to have abused children.

Janiak, who is still practising, has not commented directly on the allegations. He did not respond to a request for comment by Reuters. In Janiak's defence, the Kalisz curia said the parents of one of the alleged victims portrayed in the film did not follow the right procedure.

"The recording in the film doesn't show the whole conversation. It doesn't show the part where we say that the parents should've expressed their concerns to the prosecutor immediately," it said in a statement. The Sekielski brothers released another film last year that suggested that known paedophiles were deliberately shifted between parishes. The film has over 23 million views on YouTube.

Victims of sexual abuse have long called for measures to make it easier to report alleged cover-ups by the Church. Poland's Catholic Church, an institution with close ties to the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party, has faced accusations in the past of shielding priests who abuse children.

A Church official told Reuters that Janiak's referral was partly the result of the Vatican's new procedure. "I believe that this is just a facade," said Agata Diduszko-Zyglewska, a co-author of a map marking child sexual abuse by priests around Poland.

"For the last year, the Catholic Episcopate has known that there are bishops who covered up paedophilia cases, and yet none of them has been dismissed." Poland faces a tension between liberals who feel the Church wields too much power and conservatives who see the Catholic faith as a key element of national identity that must be protected.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata: Biker dies after kite string slits his throat

A 40-year-old man died on Saturday evening after his throat was slit by kite string while he was riding his two-wheeler along the AJC Bose flyover near the Park Circus area here, police saidThe incident occurred at around 5.15 pm and the ma...

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Ma...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...

Spraying disinfectants can be 'harmful', says WHO

Spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the new coronavirus and even poses a health risk, the World Health Organization WHO warned on Saturday. In a document on cleaning and disinfecting surf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020